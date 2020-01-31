E-bike trial coming soon



On 12 February selected officers in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin will take to the roads on e-bikes to trial them as a new tool to help keep our roads safe.

“Police is trialling e-bikes in four districts to engage with the public and help keep people safe,” says Inspector Gini Welch, Acting National Manager for Road Policing.

“Biking is becoming a more common way of getting around with easy manoeuvrability through traffic, and e-bikes are an environmentally friendly option.

“The idea of Police on bikes is not a new concept, however our focus is much broader now, especially in the area of road policing and crime prevention.

And having e-bikes mean our officers also have a little extra power when they need it.”

Police is going to trial e-bikes in four city locations over four weeks to assess the potential benefits they could bring to policing and public safety in central city locations.

“Having officers on e-bikes gives increased visibility of Police in our communities, making us more accessible to you and contributing to people in our communities feeling safe and being safe.

“The bikes provide an opportunity to undertake road policing prevention activities focusing on distracted drivers (cell phones) and people not wearing seatbelts.

Another appeal of the bikes is they will help us deter crime such as vehicle theft, burglary, and disorder.”

After the trial a formal evaluation will be completed and the potential for further operational use will be considered.

