Deaths of two dogs from toxic algae

Friday, 31 January 2020, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

31 January 2020


Caution urged for dog owners following deaths of two dogs from toxic algae


The death of two dogs from ingesting toxic algae from the Waipoua River reinforces the importance of monitoring dogs and children at riversides especially during hot dry summers, which present ideal conditions for the growth of the deadly algae.

Both, we believe, died after eating toxic algae, which accumulate at river margins and are irresistible to dogs.

“We are very sorry to hear of this awful tragedy and we feel for the owners,” says Greater Wellington Senior Environmental Scientist Dr Mark Heath. “Once dogs sense the musty odour of toxic algae, they go straight for it.”

Dr Heath says Greater Wellington has been warning of the presence of toxic algae in the Waipoua River over the last month, using riverside signage, media, social media and website channels to get the message across that extra vigilance is necessary during current weather conditions.

“We cannot have signage at all points along rivers, so it is vital that dog owners both learn how to recognise toxic algae and take a minute to check the status of rivers before they venture out with their dogs.”
Toxic algae grows on submerged river stones, presenting with a shiny brown/dark green to violet coating. It can also become unstable and detach, floating to the surface forming small brown/black mats at the water’s edge.

Specific site warnings are current for:

• Otaki River, warning extends from State Highway 1 bridge to river mouth
• Waikanae River, warning extends from Main Rd (old SH1) to river mouth
• Hutt River, warnings for Melling and Siverstream sites
• Waingawa River, warning for south road site
• Ruamahanga River, warning for Morrisons bush site
• Waipoua River, warning extends from Paierau Road to confluence with the Ruamahanga

River conditions will be reassessed on Monday 3 February.

It is also potentially toxic for people. People should see a doctor or contact Healthline 0800 611116 if you they been in contact with toxic algae and develop the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, numbness, tingling, muscle twitches, shaking, weakness. Get urgent medical attention for anyone with breathing difficulties, convulsions or loss of consciousness.

People can stay safe by finding out about toxic algae at http://www.gw.govt.nz/safeswim/. Before swimming, find out where it is safe to swim at https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/swimming/ which shows water quality at rivers and harbours throughout the country.

ENDS

