Surf Life Saving Northern Region weekend patrol statistics

Surf Life Saving Northern Region weekend patrol statistics and summary

(1 February – 2 February 2020)



Summary

On Saturday, beach numbers were relatively quiet despite soaring temperatures.

The surf boat competition, Day of the Giants, was hosted at Piha beach and two rescues and 10 assists were performed throughout the day (No support service assistance was required). Orewa lifeguards performed three assists, the first incident involved two boys who were spotted struggling to paddle a stand up paddle board back to shore against the wind and tide. This was followed by a kite surfer being stranded out at sea around 6.15pm after patrols closed.

Immediately after a search was launched by Orewa lifeguards after a father alerted the club to a floating pool toy his young daughter and her friend had been using that had no one on it. Lifeguards retrieved the pool toy (large pink flamingo) and quickly found the missing girls. Karekare treated 10 people for jellyfish stings.

On Sunday, there was great numbers on the beach with relatively low incidents. A kite surfer got into difficulty in Raglan, an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) responded but was stood down due to patient making it safely to shore by himself.

Weekend Statistics (1/02/2020 – 2/02/2020)

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 16 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 47 No. of searches 4 No. of PA's 545 No. of Public Involved 3,082 Peak headcount 15,235 Total hours worked 3,090



Saturday Statistics (1/02/2020)



No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 12 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 19 No. of searches 3 No. of PA's 250 No. of Public Involved 1,054 Peak headcount 7,565 Total hours worked 1,146

Sunday Statistics (2/02/2020)



No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 28 No. of searches 1 No. of PA's 295 No. of Public Involved 2,028 Peak headcount 7,670 Total hours worked 1,944

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.



2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

ends

