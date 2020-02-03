Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region weekend patrol statistics

Monday, 3 February 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Surf Lifesaving Northern

Surf Life Saving Northern Region weekend patrol statistics and summary
(1 February – 2 February 2020)

Summary

On Saturday, beach numbers were relatively quiet despite soaring temperatures.

The surf boat competition, Day of the Giants, was hosted at Piha beach and two rescues and 10 assists were performed throughout the day (No support service assistance was required). Orewa lifeguards performed three assists, the first incident involved two boys who were spotted struggling to paddle a stand up paddle board back to shore against the wind and tide. This was followed by a kite surfer being stranded out at sea around 6.15pm after patrols closed.

Immediately after a search was launched by Orewa lifeguards after a father alerted the club to a floating pool toy his young daughter and her friend had been using that had no one on it. Lifeguards retrieved the pool toy (large pink flamingo) and quickly found the missing girls. Karekare treated 10 people for jellyfish stings.

On Sunday, there was great numbers on the beach with relatively low incidents. A kite surfer got into difficulty in Raglan, an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) responded but was stood down due to patient making it safely to shore by himself.

Weekend Statistics (1/02/2020 – 2/02/2020)

No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted16
No. of major 1st aids2
No. of minor 1st aids47
No. of searches4
No. of PA's545
No. of Public Involved3,082
Peak headcount15,235
Total hours worked3,090


Saturday Statistics (1/02/2020)
No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted12
No. of major 1st aids1
No. of minor 1st aids19
No. of searches3
No. of PA's250
No. of Public Involved1,054
Peak headcount7,565
Total hours worked1,146

Sunday Statistics (2/02/2020)

No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted4
No. of major 1st aids1
No. of minor 1st aids28
No. of searches1
No. of PA's295
No. of Public Involved2,028
Peak headcount7,670
Total hours worked1,944

Key:
Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.
PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.
Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.
Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
2. Ask a lifeguard for advice
3. Don't overestimate your ability
4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times
5. Never swim or surf alone
6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore
7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket
8. If in doubt, stay out!
9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police
10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

ends

