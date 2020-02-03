Serious crash on Hutt Road, Petone
Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash on Hutt Road, Petone - Hutt Road, Petone -
Wellington"
Emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on Hutt Road in Petone.
The crash involving a car
and a cyclist was reported at 6.15pm.
Early reports
indicate one person is seriously injured.
Both northbound
lanes are closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations