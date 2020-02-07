Mayor of Hauraki Opens NZ’s Newest Beach



Land locked Paeroa is getting its very own beach today thanks to L&P and the Mayor of Hauraki District. Set to launch right in the heart of the town, the beach will become the hottest destination for travellers heading away for a long weekend, and locals alike.

Nothing is more Kiwi than a classic can of L&P on the beach, which is why Paeroa Beach will surround the famous L&P bottle right in the heart of town – making it the perfect stop-off on any Kiwi road trip.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity gives Paeroa locals the chance to have a beach experience for the first time in their hometown – an exciting twist on the iconic landmark they know so well.

Mayor of Hauraki District, Toby Adams, will be hosting an exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony from 9am, officially opening the beach to the public.

“The L&P bottle is an icon for both locals and the nation. I can’t think of a better spot for family and friends to get together and enjoy the best of two Kiwi experiences – some beach time and a cold L&P.”

“It won’t be around long enough to make it on to the map of New Zealand, but I’m sure everyone in Paeroa will enjoy a taste of the beach lifestyle for a couple of days.”

From Thursday 6th to Friday 7th February, L&P are encouraging locals and travellers alike to relax in the sand at the L&P bottle.

“We invite locals and those passing through to grab a beanbag, crack open a cold can of L&P, snap a photo and enjoy some downtime,” said Mayor Adams.

You can visit L&P’s pop-up beach by heading down to the L&P bottle in Paeroa on Thursday 6th February and/or Friday 7th February from 9am to 5pm.

