Attending Membership Price To Rise Next Week

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 5:37 am
Press Release: CoNZealand

CoNZealand’s Adult Attending Membership rate will increase from NZ$425 to NZ$450 on midnight, February 15, 2020 (NZT).

The cost of the other classes of memberships will remain the same. They are available for purchase through CoNZealand’s website.

Installment plans are available, which means those who register now can pay off their membership over time, while still taking advantage of the lower rate.

“With only five months to go, excitement is surging. Our crew is working relentlessly to make this a uniquely South Pacific experience,” said CoNZealand Co-chairs, Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler.

“We expect more than 2500 visitors and more than 500 events over five days — probably the biggest convention Wellington has seen.”

All members can vote in the 2020 Hugos (the voting ballot will be announced in April), nominate works for the 2021 Hugos, and vote on the site selection of the 2022 Worldcon.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you in July for an unforgettable time!” Cates and Buehler said.

The World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) is a five-day event that has been held annually since 1939 (apart from a four-year break during the Second World War). CoNZealand is the Worldcon's first visit to Aotearoa New Zealand. For more information, see www.conzealand.nz

