Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Golden Shears Mark Milestone With Free Entry Day

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 1:10 am
Press Release: Destination Wairarapa

Celebrating 60 years, the world's premier shearing and wool handling championship, Golden Shears, is throwing a party with free entry on day one of the iconic event.

An extra day has been added to the 2020 programme which runs from noon Wednesday to Saturday, 4-7 March in Masterton.

Golden Shears spokesperson Philip Morrison says for the afternoon and evening sessions on the opening day entry will be free.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who might not know much about Golden Shears to come along and experience something new,” he says.

“I can guarantee that they will love it.”

Mr Morrison says reaching 60 years is “pretty extraordinary”. Golden Shears was the catalyst for competitive shearing world-wide and it all happened here in Masterton, he says

“The Golden Shears logo has become an internationally recognised trademark that symbolises both quality and excellence in the skilful art of shearing, woolhandling and woolpressing.”

The fact that the event continues to be so successful is testament to the support of local businesses and also an army of volunteers.

Mr Morrison says he is particularly grateful to the Trust House Foundation for their ongoing financial commitment which has increased this year to help cover some of the 60th anniversary costs.

“The free day would not be possible without Trust House,” he says.

Day one action of the 2020 programme is largely centred around the lower tier of competition, featuring novice, junior and college divisions and covering both shearing and woolhandling.

Mr Morrison says first timers to Golden Shears will be impressed at the speed and skill level of the competitors, and for some watching in the crowd it will wet their appetite for more later in the week.

The competition cranks up on Thursday when the next tier of shearers take the limelight including blade shearing. Momentum continues to build on Friday when the “Open Shearing Top 30” take the stand, plus woolpressing and New Zealand versus Australia woolhandling. Saturday the action reaches fever pitch with finals and Trans-Tasman Tests.

The enthralling Open Final is a heart stopping tightrope walk of speed and quality. Six shearers pitted against each other with 20 sheep each, as the entire stadium watches on the edge of their seats and 70,000 people around the world watch the live broadcast to see who will be crowned with the most prestigious shearing title in the world.

Mr Morrison says he anticipates plenty of interest in the free day but emphasises to people who are keen to watch the following days to get their tickets early. Tickets for the evening finals especially sell out quickly.

For more information on the 2020 Golden Shears visit www.goldenshears.co.nz, there is a link to Eventfinda to buy tickets.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Destination Wairarapa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 