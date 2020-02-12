Golden Shears Mark Milestone With Free Entry Day

Celebrating 60 years, the world's premier shearing and wool handling championship, Golden Shears, is throwing a party with free entry on day one of the iconic event.

An extra day has been added to the 2020 programme which runs from noon Wednesday to Saturday, 4-7 March in Masterton.

Golden Shears spokesperson Philip Morrison says for the afternoon and evening sessions on the opening day entry will be free.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who might not know much about Golden Shears to come along and experience something new,” he says.

“I can guarantee that they will love it.”

Mr Morrison says reaching 60 years is “pretty extraordinary”. Golden Shears was the catalyst for competitive shearing world-wide and it all happened here in Masterton, he says

“The Golden Shears logo has become an internationally recognised trademark that symbolises both quality and excellence in the skilful art of shearing, woolhandling and woolpressing.”

The fact that the event continues to be so successful is testament to the support of local businesses and also an army of volunteers.

Mr Morrison says he is particularly grateful to the Trust House Foundation for their ongoing financial commitment which has increased this year to help cover some of the 60th anniversary costs.

“The free day would not be possible without Trust House,” he says.

Day one action of the 2020 programme is largely centred around the lower tier of competition, featuring novice, junior and college divisions and covering both shearing and woolhandling.

Mr Morrison says first timers to Golden Shears will be impressed at the speed and skill level of the competitors, and for some watching in the crowd it will wet their appetite for more later in the week.

The competition cranks up on Thursday when the next tier of shearers take the limelight including blade shearing. Momentum continues to build on Friday when the “Open Shearing Top 30” take the stand, plus woolpressing and New Zealand versus Australia woolhandling. Saturday the action reaches fever pitch with finals and Trans-Tasman Tests.

The enthralling Open Final is a heart stopping tightrope walk of speed and quality. Six shearers pitted against each other with 20 sheep each, as the entire stadium watches on the edge of their seats and 70,000 people around the world watch the live broadcast to see who will be crowned with the most prestigious shearing title in the world.

Mr Morrison says he anticipates plenty of interest in the free day but emphasises to people who are keen to watch the following days to get their tickets early. Tickets for the evening finals especially sell out quickly.

For more information on the 2020 Golden Shears visit www.goldenshears.co.nz, there is a link to Eventfinda to buy tickets.

© Scoop Media

