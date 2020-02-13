Arrests Made Following Organised Crime Operation In Whakatane

A number of people are assisting Police with enquiries after drugs, a firearm and ammunition were located at a Whakatane property.

Police this morning executed a search warrant at an Alexander Avenue address in Whakatane, with AOS in attendance as a precaution.

The search warrant was the result of a pre-planned operation targeting organised crime and the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Whakatane and the wider Bay of Plenty.

Police located a firearm, firearm parts, ammunition, and quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.

A clandestine lab believed to be used for manufacturing methamphetamine was also discovered.

Specialist Police staff remain at the address processing the scene, collecting evidence, and carrying out decontamination work.

Two people have been arrested and a number of others are assisting Police with enquiries.

Serious charges are likely to follow.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during today’s operation.

We are determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm it causes.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Police ask anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call 105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with concerns for their immediate safety should call 111.