Arrests Made Following Organised Crime Operation In Whakatane
Police this morning executed a search
warrant at an Alexander Avenue address in Whakatane, with
AOS in attendance as a precaution. The search warrant
was the result of a pre-planned operation targeting
organised crime and the manufacture and distribution of
methamphetamine in Whakatane and the wider Bay of
Plenty. Police located a firearm, firearm parts,
ammunition, and quantities of methamphetamine and
cannabis. A clandestine lab believed to be used for
manufacturing methamphetamine was also
discovered. Specialist Police staff remain at the
address processing the scene, collecting evidence, and
carrying out decontamination work. Two people have
been arrested and a number of others are assisting Police
with enquiries. Serious charges are likely to
follow. Police would like to thank the public for
their patience and cooperation during today’s
operation. We are determined to target those who
profit through the manufacture and distribution of
methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our
communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social
harm it causes. Anyone affected by methamphetamine
addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug
Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a
trained counsellor. Police ask anyone with information
regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call
105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111. Anyone with concerns for their immediate
safety should call
111.
A number of
people are assisting Police with enquiries after drugs, a
firearm and ammunition were located at a Whakatane
property.
Police this morning executed a search warrant at an Alexander Avenue address in Whakatane, with AOS in attendance as a precaution.
The search warrant was the result of a pre-planned operation targeting organised crime and the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Whakatane and the wider Bay of Plenty.
Police located a firearm, firearm parts, ammunition, and quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.
A clandestine lab believed to be used for manufacturing methamphetamine was also discovered.
Specialist Police staff remain at the address processing the scene, collecting evidence, and carrying out decontamination work.
Two people have been arrested and a number of others are assisting Police with enquiries.
Serious charges are likely to follow.
Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during today’s operation.
We are determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm it causes.
Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.
Police ask anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call 105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Anyone with concerns for their immediate safety should call 111.