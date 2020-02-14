Get Your Skate On At Bowlzilla

Kiwi skateboarding stars from across the country and around the world will be grabbing some air, as they pop, ollie and carve up the bowl at Bowlzilla next month – looking to book a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

The sport is making its Olympic debut this year in Tokyo, and Bowlzilla is Aotearoa’s only points-awarding park competition giving local riders a chance at the Olympic stage – adding extra excitement to the annual competition in the capital.

Wellington has had a commitment to skateboarding going back decades, which makes it the natural home of this national event says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our community has benefitted from showcasing the healthy and creative lifestyle of skating at Waitangi Park since it was first developed in 2006. Skateboarders were also using the same site for more than a decade before that.

“As skateboarding enters into the Olympics for the first time this year, it is important we all find ways of encouraging our community in their goals of reaching the world’s biggest stage.”

Bowlzilla is such an exciting, iconic event for skateboarding in New Zealand, and we’re proud to host it here in the capital, says Councillor Simon Woolf, Sport & Recreation portfolio lead.

“Competitions like these create opportunities for talented skaters. Bowlzilla gives them a platform to be watched, supported and gain the national, and ideally international, recognition they deserve.”

The event has dramatically grown in the number of participants, spectators, events and overall interest since it began five years ago.

Bowlzilla Director, Chad Ford says this event is not just for skaters, it’s for everyone.

“Bowlzilla Wellington has always been a community based and focused festival. All the best skating competitions are about the gathering, the getting together with friends, so we’ve scheduled plenty of supporting events too.”

· 5 March: Fusion Surf/Skate Welcome Party – The Cambridge Hotel

· 6 March: ARTZILLA – Manky Chops

· 7 March: BOWLZILLA™ Wellington competition – Waitangi Park, Wellington

· 7 March: Dive In – official after party

· 8 March: Karori Vert Jam, Ian Galloway Park, Karori, Wellington

© Scoop Media

