Vapers Welcome Risk Proportionate Regulation On Vaping

Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA) today welcomes the release of the government’s plans to regulate smoke-free alternatives in New Zealand.

Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa has outlined the government’s plans to regulate the industry striking a balance between protecting minors and ensuring smokers have access to lifesaving alternatives.

“We commend the government’s commitment to risk proportionate regulation and that a sensible balance is being found,” said AVCA Co-Director Nancy Loucas.

“The pragmatic approach being taken by the government to protect minors while encouraging switching will makes New Zealand a beacon throughout Asia for sensible policy on a contentious issue.”

Minister Salesa has released the text of the Bill and has highlighted that the government will seek an expedited process to ensure the news laws are passed by July 2020.

“There remain some questions to be dealt with in regulation specifically around nicotine limits and AVCA feels that these need to be settled urgently. Limitations on nicotine strengths have been implemented in the EU and have undermined smokers’ ability to switch. It’s critical that we address this issue.”

“We look forward to the public submissions phase and having the best possible outcome that New Zealanders can be proud of. Once again punching above our weight and being at the forefront of progressive policies to help people.”

In September 2019 AVCA launched a petition on the NZ Parliament website concerned about the government’s direction on vaping. To date over 17,000 people have signed the petition.

“I think today those vapers are greatly relieved in the direction being taken,” said Ms Loucas.

