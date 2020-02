Name Release - Fatal Crash, Northland

Police can now name the three people who died in a crash on Whananaki North Road, near Whangārei, early on Sunday morning.

They were Maurice Kareko, 35, Rhiannon Walters, 11, and Alec Walters, 5.

A child remains in Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

This is an absolute tragedy and Police’s thoughts are with the victims’ families at this incredibly difficult time.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

