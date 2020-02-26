Ex-council Employee Admits Receiving Kickback

A former Auckland Council employee has pleaded guilty to a corruption charge brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Sundeep Dilip Rasila (42) today admitted accepting a $7,500 bribe as council employee in the Auckland High Court. Mr Rasila was employed by Auckland Council as a procurement relationship specialist at the time of the offending.

His counterpart, Sunil Chand (56) also pleaded guilty at the hearing. He gave Mr Rasila the kickback in return for his company being awarded an Auckland Council contract valued at $140,150.

Mr Rasila and Mr Chand were remanded on bail to reappear for sentencing in the Auckland High Court on 12 May.

