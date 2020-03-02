Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

John Harber Phillips Award 2020 - Nominations Open Today

Monday, 2 March 2020, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency

 
The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA) today announced the launch of the 2020 John Harber Phillips Award for excellence in the forensic sciences. 
The Award is presented to a person who has made a long-lasting contribution to forensic science in Australia and New Zealand.

Director of the ANZPAA National Institute of Forensic Science (ANZPAA NIFS), Dr Linzi Wilson-Wilde OAM, said that the Award is unique in Australia and New Zealand as it is ranked by expert peer reviewers and promotes continuous improvement and innovation in the field of forensic sciences.

“The John Harber Phillips Award is a symbol of commitment, leadership, diligence, hard work and pioneering in forensic science. The Award recognises an individual’s innovative leadership and outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge in the field. It is the only award in Australia and New Zealand awarded to forensic scientists that consistently strive for excellence in the profession and I urge others to do the same.

“The Award is peer reviewed by expert judges across the industry and carries the weight of acknowledgment by colleagues and the profession.

“Central to the purpose of the award is recognition and support of outstanding contributions of one of our colleagues (both former and current) to the advancement of the forensic sciences in Australia and New Zealand. It also identifies the important role forensic science plays in ensuring community safety and the vital standing it has within law enforcement across Australia and New Zealand,” said Dr Wilson-Wilde.

ANZPAA Chief Executive Officer Katherine Van Gurp encouraged forensic scientists from both Australia and New Zealand to nominate their colleagues for the 2020 John Harber Phillips Award.

“The John Harber Phillips Award honours achievements in the forensic sciences across Australia and New Zealand and inspires new forensic scientists entering the field. I would encourage everybody who knows someone who is doing inspiring work in the forensic sciences nominate them for the Award,” said ANZPAA Chief Executive Officer Katherine Van Gurp.

“Where they feel this recognition is deserved, we strongly encourage the forensic science community to nominate their peers,” said Ms Van Gurp.

Launched in 2010, the Award aims to facilitate and promote continuous improvement and reward excellence and innovation in the forensic sciences and to encourage future generations to enter the profession.

Nominations for this prestigious award open today, 2 March 2020 and close on 12 June 2020. Download nomination forms from www.nifs.org.au.

The winner will be announced on 25 September 2020.

