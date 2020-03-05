Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Site To Be Cleared For Christchurch's New Stadium

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 9:27 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Demolition of a quake-damaged building on the footprint of Christchurch’s multi-use arena is due to begin next month.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), which is responsible for acquiring sites for the city’s anchor projects, is overseeing the demolition of the building at 216 Madras Street.

LINZ Land and Property Manager Matt Bradley says the condition of the building has deteriorated and there are concerns it poses a risk to the adjoining building.

He says engineers assessed the building after a timber roof truss collapsed late last year and advised it was no longer safe to enter.

“They found the condition of the remaining trusses had also deteriorated and had concerns over the integrity of the building.

“As a temporary safety measure, we installed two shipping containers at the entrances of the neighbouring building, but that’s not a long-term solution,” says Mr Bradley.

Engineers believe a combination of factors caused the further damage, including prolonged exposure to the elements and the process of timber drying following rainfall late last year.

“The building was acquired with the intention that it would be cleared for the new stadium, once the design was finalised. This further damage has brought that process forward, given the risk to the adjoining building.

“We’re working with the adjacent property owner to make sure that the party wall is strengthened and weathertight once the demolition is complete.

“During the demolition, we will do our best to minimise disruption to the neighbouring businesses and owners, continuing to work closely with them to ensure their safety throughout the process,” says Mr Bradley.

The demolition is expected to take two months.

