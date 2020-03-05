Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Fine Weather After Yesterday’s Front

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting that the ridge of high pressure which now extends over New Zealand will bring fine, dry weather for most places across the country into the weekend.

“The front that affected the North Island yesterday, bringing rain to many areas, particularly central and eastern regions, has moved northeast of the country. A ridge of high pressure now extends over New Zealand,” explained MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin. “This ridge will continue to affect most of the country until the end of the weekend, meaning dry weather and sunny afternoons for many of us. Notably, the recent humidity has eased, with pleasant temperatures – in the mid 20s – forecast through the weekend.” Fine weather is expected for the Wild Foods Festival and the Wellington Pride Festival on Saturday. However, Northland, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay will see cloudy periods and a few showers until the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system is starting to develop in the western Tasman Sea today. This will affect the west and far south of the South Island from Saturday. “In the western Tasman Sea, a complex low-pressure system is starting to develop. A front associated with this low will start to bring rain, with possible heavy falls, to Fiordland on Saturday. On Sunday, rain will spread north to Westland and Southland, with scattered falls further east,” said Doolin. “There is still some uncertainty associated with this system. MetService meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” he added.

