Visit Playgrounds For Parks Week, And Be In To Win Prizes

Friday, 6 March 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

This year, Hastings District Council is bringing back a competition that encourages families to visit as many Hastings playgrounds as they can – and be in to win prizes.

To be part of the fun, Hastings kids (aged 15 and under) just need to grab an adult and get around as many of Hastings’ 37 playgrounds as possible, getting photos of themselves on the play equipment.

The three families that send in photos showing they visited the most playgrounds will win gift vouchers: 1st $250, 2nd $150 and 3rd $50.

“We want to encourage families to get out and enjoy all of our green spaces,” says Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone.

“It’s about having fun and making the most of all of the fantastic playgrounds we have in our district.

“We have traditional neighbourhood play areas with swings and slides and plenty of room to kick a ball around, our premier parks featuring unique play gear, rural parks that offer a really different vibe, and playgrounds in our seaside settlements where you can play before or after you enjoy time at the beach.”

Australasian Parks Week is organised by the Parks Forum. First run in 2016, the aim is to promote the important role parks play in contributing to healthy, happy and strong communities.

In that first year, the winning family made it to 23 Hastings playgrounds, and said it provided “a real education on what was available for children in the district”.

They visited a bunch of play areas outside of their normal neighbourhood go-to play spaces. “Our children really liked Te Awanga; it had quite different play equipment out there. The whole thing was like a treasure hunt and a great incentive to get out and look at some of the parks we hadn’t been too.”

It is a big week for Hastings parks, with International Cultures Day at Cornwall Park this Saturday (March 7) from 11am to 4pm, and parkrun Flaxmere celebrating Parks Week by encouraging newcomers to join them for the weekly parkrun at Flaxmere Park on March 14; see: www.parkrun.co.nz/flaxmere.

Rules:

The photos must include children aged 15 and under playing on or around equipment at the Hastings playgrounds on this list: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/playgrounds.

The photos must have been taken during Parks Week: March 7 and March 15 inclusive.

The winners will be the families which submit photos showing they have visited the most playgrounds over the specified dates.

In the event of a tie, the prize winners will be drawn from a hat.

Entries must include the family’s name, address, phone number, and a list of playgrounds visited with accompanying photos (in one batch).

Photos must be submitted in one batch via private message to Hastings District Council’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hastingsdc) or email: jeffc@hdc.govt.nz

The judges’ decision will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entrants agree that entered photos can be used in Council and external media (web-based and print).

