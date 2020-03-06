UMAH DAY Exhibition: March 15 Remembrance Through Education

Join us on Sunday 15 March at Shed 6 from 10am - 4pm for UMAH Day, a day of remembrance and education organised by FIANZ to reflect on the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

UMAH Day will be an exhibition showcasing the wide intellectual and cultural breadth of Islam and Muslims in Aotearoa. Topics that will be covered include economics, environment, marketing, parenting and many more.

The event will start with a karakia then Quran recitation in Arabic then in English, then speakers will speak for five to ten minutes each. Speakers include representative from the government and the United Nations Association of New Zealand, Wellington Mayor, President of FIANZ Dr Mostafa Frouk and Mr. Farid Ahmed, one of the victims of the Christchurch attack.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to explore the posters and photos and speak with the over 20 researchers and presenters.

Dr Zainab Radhi and Dr. Soha Ahmed the founders and organizers of the event state that one of the main causes of aggression toward any minority group is the lack of education and understanding.

“ We want UMAH Day to be a welcoming space for individuals to come and learn about Islam from the perspective of Muslims, both in Aotearoa and around the world”.

“ The attacks on March 15 brought to light the underlying reality that racism and prejudice do exist in New Zealand. Bringing the conversation to the forefront allows us to grow as a nation and influences a change in behaviour”.

“ Spaces like this give an opportunity to create connections through communication and education. Asking questions and learning through shared experiences”.

