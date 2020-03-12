Media Advisory From Wellington Water
Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: Wellington Water
The power outage is affecting our drinking water and
wastewater pump stations and treatment plants across the
wider Wellington region (including the Wairarapa).
We
are asking people to reduce their water use and to avoid
flushing the toilet until the power is
returned.
Please maintain basic hygiene
practices.
