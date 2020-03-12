Last Bay Rains Event This Weekend



This weekend will be the last chance for Bay of Plenty residents and visitors to enjoy some top-class live music while supporting the victims of Australia’s bush fires.



The Bay Rains festivals have showcased a variety of local, national and international musicians over the last two weekends in the Western Bay of Plenty area.



Successful events so far have been held at The Barrel Room in Tauranga on March 1st and the Waihi Beach Hotel on March 7th.



“The support shown at the first two Bay Rains shows have been amazing, particularly by the dozens of musicians who have given their time for free. We are so pleased that everyone is making such a big effort getting together for this important cause,” says event organiser Brooke Stinson.



The performers, who have come from around New Zealand and Australia, have put on some great funk, blues and rock shows, with one more show to come.



Bay Rains’ final show will be on Saturday 14th March at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Whakamaramara. Acts include Shabang, Chalkie White Band, Max Headroom and Wellington-based musician Steve Wright and many more.



Tickets are available online at Eventfinda. Door sales will also be available.



