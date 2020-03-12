Last Bay Rains Event This Weekend
This weekend will be the last chance for Bay of Plenty residents and visitors to enjoy some top-class live music while supporting the victims of Australia’s bush fires.
The Bay Rains festivals have showcased a
variety of local, national and international musicians over
the last two weekends in the Western Bay of Plenty area.
Successful events so far have been held at The Barrel
Room in Tauranga on March 1st and the Waihi Beach Hotel on
March 7th.
“The support shown at the first two Bay
Rains shows have been amazing, particularly by the dozens of
musicians who have given their time for free. We are so
pleased that everyone is making such a big effort getting
together for this important cause,” says event organiser
Brooke Stinson.
The performers, who have come from
around New Zealand and Australia, have put on some great
funk, blues and rock shows, with one more show to come.
Bay Rains’ final show will be on Saturday 14th March at
the Black Sheep Restaurant in Whakamaramara. Acts include
Shabang, Chalkie White Band, Max Headroom and
Wellington-based musician Steve Wright and many more.
Tickets are available online at Eventfinda. Door sales
will also be
available.