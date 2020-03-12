Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Most Loved Dolphins Need Action To Survive

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird is urging the Government is take action to save some of New Zealand's most loved animals, Māui and Hector's dolphins, from extinction.

A Lincoln University study has revealed Māui and Hector’s dolphins are New Zealanders’ third highest priority for protection after kiwi and kākāpō.

"Māui dolphin are at breaking point and threats created by humans are driving them towards extinction. There are only around 60 Māui dolphins over a year old left in the world, so every single one counts," says Forest & Bird spokesperson Geoff Keey.

"The latest research proves what we already knew: New Zealanders love our Māui and Hector's dolphins and want to protect them. It's time to finally put protecting these national icons first, ahead of commercial interests."

“Small local populations of Hector’s dolphins are also in danger of disappearing and we must protect these to safeguard the future of the overall population.”

“It's vital that the Government acts on this. We can't continue with business as usual. These dolphins need our help to survive," says Mr Keey.

If New Zealand fails to protect Hector's and Māui dolphins we may face a trade ban from the United States. Under their own laws the US Government is required to ban fish caught from places that don’t do enough to protect marine mammals.

Forest & Bird has been calling for a ban on trawling and set netting out to the 100m depth contour in Māui dolphin habitat, and protection from seabed mining and the noise caused by oil and gas exploration.

Forest & Bird wants dolphin-friendly fishing methods to be mandatory in Hector's and Māui dolphin habitat. This means switching from commercial and recreational set net fishing, and commercial trawl fishing to potting, long lining, and purse seine fishing throughout the range of Māui and Hector’s dolphins, in waters out to a depth of 100 metres.

“We realise this will cause disruption to some fishers, and the government should provide financial and practical help for those affected,” says Mr Keey.

“Seismic surveys and other activities related to oil, gas, and other marine mining activities have no place in Māui and Hector's dolphin habitat. While the threat management plan proposals include expanding marine mammal sanctuaries, they also allow exemptions for 21 existing permit holders in Māui dolphin habitat until 2046."

"Māui dolphins could expire before the permits do.”

The threat to dolphins from toxoplasmosis, a disease spread by cat faeces washed into the ocean, is not well understood and Forest & Bird supports a proposed research programme to better understand its impact and ways to combat it.

The Lincoln University Study referenced above is online here. Relevant pages are 54-57. 
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 