Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coromandel Kicking Plans Into Action Against Coronavirus Implications

Friday, 13 March 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

While we are sure you have been keeping yourselves updated about COVID-19 (coronavirus), we thought it would be timely to share some advice from the Ministry of Health (MoH) around keeping you and your whānau safe, as well as address some concerns raised by our local communities.

You can take some simple steps as outlined in the poster above, or click here to see the latest updates, information and advice on COVID-19.

“From a council perspective, our Pandemic Plan has been updated so staff are prepared and ready to adapt if we need to look at how public facing services are delivered,” says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie.

“We’re also being asked about whether large gatherings and events on the Coromandel are going to be cancelled, like the upcoming Repco Beach Hop in Whangamata (25- 29 March)," says Mayor Sandra. "Beach Hop is a privately run event, and the organisers (Noddy Watts and his team) have been fantastic about keeping across the evolving situation around the coronavirus, and checking in with MoH.”

"We know Noddy and the team have plans in place to provide visitors and participants with a safe environment in which to enjoy the event,” Mayor Sandra says.

The process for the official cancellation of large events is:

  • MoH works with the Government to assess the risk.
  • If required, MoH could announce that all major events nationwide be postponed or cancelled.
  • In that event, regional District Health Boards would then coordinate with councils like ours and event organisers to act accordingly.
  • The latest advice from the MoH is that, with continued vigilance, the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low.

One private event on the Coromandel that has decided to cancel is the PlaceMakers One Base Fishing competition in Whitianga (4-5 April) who had over 450 pre-registered participants.

“From a domestic visitor perspective, we want people to remember the Coromandel is still a safe place for people in the country to come and visit,” says Destination Coromandel Marketing Manager Hadley Dryden.

“We know that there will be people here in New Zealand who may have booked trips overseas that are now being cancelled,” says Mr Dryden. “So why not come and have an amazing holiday experience instead here in your own backyard on the Coromandel.”

To find out more about things to do in the Coromandel check out Destination Coromandel's website here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Global Panic, And The Local Plans To Deal With Coronavirus


Yesterday, US President Donald Trump gave Americans and Europeans a lot of good reasons to panic and/or bristle with outrage. Instead of providing leadership and unveiling a practical stimulus package for the US economy, Trump used his Oval Office address to exempt himself from blame by creating a new scapegoat : namely Europe, which he is subjecting to a ridiculous 30 day travel embargo that will (a) exempts Americans coming home from Europe and (b) also exempts anyone coming from the UK or Northern Ireland. Unfortunately though, the Covid-19 coronavirus doesn’t read the passports of the people it chooses to infect... More>>


 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 