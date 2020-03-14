Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bishop Dunn Says Parishioners Being Contacted After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Saturday, 14 March 2020, 1:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishop of Auckland, Bishop Patrick Dunn, confirmed he was advised today that a parishioner at St Mary’s Church in Papakura was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus after attending the 8.30am Mass last Sunday.

“The parishioner appeared well and showed no symptoms of any illness,” Bishop Dunn said. “The person became ill during the week.”

Bishop Dunn said the parish was contacting parishioners, especially those who attended the same Mass as the person. Older parishioners and those whose health might not be the best were being particularly contacted.

“I am advised by health experts that the risk to others at that Mass of contracting Covid-19 is low,” Bishop Dunn said. “This is because the risk of Covid-19 being passed on by someone not showing symptoms is regarded as low.

“The wellbeing of our parishioners is our first priority, which is why we started to contact them as soon as we became aware today that a parishioner had been diagnosed with Covid-19,” Bishop Dunn said.

Bishop Dunn said the 5pm Vigil Mass at St Mary’s today and the 8.30am and 10.30am Masses tomorrow would go ahead as normal, because the risk of transmission was regarded as low for persons without symptoms. Parishioners would be given advice before they entered, and the choice whether to attend.

“Nobody should fear going to Mass,” said Bishop Dunn. “Our best advice is that the chance of catching any illness in Mass is very low, especially if you heed the standard health advice to wash your hands, avoid close contact with anyone who is ill, and stay at home if you feel ill yourself.”

Bishop Dunn, who is President of the NZ Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said the Church had been in close regular contact with the Ministry of Health since the Covid-19 pandemic began in China and had issued regular updates to parishes on precautions that needed to be taken at Mass.

Following advice of the Ministry, the Catholic Church throughout New Zealand this week stopped the use of shared holy water from fonts, communion on the tongue, or from the chalice, and shaking hands or other physical contact at the Sign of Peace during Mass. These practices have always been optional for individuals.

This was in addition to the standard advice for parishes emphasising the importance of good hygiene practices, including regular washing of hands, covering coughs and sneezes with elbows not hands, and staying at home if feeling sick.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Catholic Bishops on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 