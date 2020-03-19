Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LINZ Searches For Beneficiaries Of Land Earmarked For Canterbury Multi-Use Arena

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 10:15 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Land Information New Zealand is searching for beneficiaries of Matilda Amelia Gunnell who, despite passing away more than 90 years ago, still owns a small piece of land earmarked for the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is responsible for acquiring land required for the city’s anchor projects and has acquired almost all the sites needed for the $470 million arena. One that remains is a tiny strip of land – a half share of five square metres – at 240 Hereford Street, which belongs to Mrs Gunnell.

LINZ Group Manager Business Strategy Lydia Bloy says the property was never transferred or dealt with by Mrs Gunnell’s estate. Multiple attempts have been made to find beneficiaries of Mrs Gunnell, including enlisting the help of experts The Property Group and a genealogist.

“Unfortunately, our efforts haven’t revealed any potential living beneficiaries, but we wanted to give it one last try before acquiring the property on behalf of the Crown.

“LINZ is inviting anyone who believes they are a beneficiary or successor of Matilda Gunnell to contact them.”

The Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Hon Dr Megan Woods has the power under the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 to start compulsory acquisition of the property to progress regeneration works. Without any beneficiaries or sucessors, this is the only way to acquire this strip of land. The first step in the process is to publish a Notice of Intention which, following Minister Woods’ approval, was done today.

LINZ invites anyone who can prove they may have a legal or equitable interest in the land to contact their Christchurch office on 0800 665 463.

“If someone eligible comes forward, we’ll discuss next steps with them,” says Bloy.

Over the past six years, the Crown has acquired more than 400 properties to enable the delivery of the anchor projects as part of the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 