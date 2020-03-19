QLDC Support For Self-Isolation

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is providing information and advice for locals and overseas visitors who are required to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

QLDC’s Acting Emergency Management Controller Peter Hansby said the Council’s Emergency Management Team is considering the many challenges that self-isolation can present.

“Anyone who needs to self-isolate may need support to get through the 14 days, but in particular those who are more vulnerable such as the elderly,” Mr Hansby said.

“Remembering the need for social distancing and safe interaction, we encourage locals to check in on friends, whānau and those around you in your neighbourhood and see if they need assistance with food or medication, access to other services, or possibly just someone to talk with. If they don’t have access to the Internet, passing them the phone details or helping them order some groceries may be just the support they need.”

“For others, there are many services that can be accessed online to have groceries and pharmacy deliveries, and we’ve started listing some of these on our website. We’ve also set up our landing page as a hub of useful links and websites, and a form for providers who would be happy to offer services to self-isolators to send us their details.”

The QLDC website also includes a list of local accommodation providers who have advised that they are happy to provide accommodation to domestic or international visitors that need to self-isolate and don’t have anywhere to stay.

“The Council is currently looking into contingency locations providing for visitors in campervans that need to self-isolate. As yet we haven’t seen a demand for this but we need to be prepared depending on how this outbreak unfolds. Obviously, our hope is that this will not be needed,” Mr Hansby added.

Immigration New Zealand has advised that as of yesterday, any overseas visitors not observing the 14-day self-isolation requirement are at risk of being detained or deported, and anyone with concerns should contact them directly on 0508 225 288.

