Auckland Zoo Covid-19 Response

Friday, 20 March 2020, 11:49 am
Press Release: Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo is open and the health and safety of all our visitors, our wider community, staff and animals continues to be our top priority.

As a primarily outdoor experience, with plenty of fresh air, space and sunshine, the risk of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Zoo remains low and we have already implemented a range of Covid-19 health and safety measures. We are currently working through some additional measures - including not accepting cash on site temporarily – that we will be implementing from today, in response to the updates from Government and the World Health Organisation.

As part of Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA), Auckland Zoo is continuing to work closely with RFA and Auckland Council to follow Ministry of Health Guidelines and respond to and implement all measures issued by central Government to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Auckland Zoo is set across over 16ha of richly diverse landscaped habitats and lots of green spaces where visitors are generally widely distributed across the Zoo. For those people that are healthy and not in self-isolation, it offers a very nurturing, stress-free, healthy and safe environment to be in.

Details of Auckland Zoo’s Covid-19 response plan are on our website: www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/covid-19-response which will be updated regularly if and when those measures change.

