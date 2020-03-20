NZ Catholic Bishops Suspend Masses To Help The Fight Against Covid-19 Coronavirus

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops met this morning to discuss further responses to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. They have decided to suspend all celebrations of Mass until further notice.

A statement about this is attached. Also attached is a Pastoral Letter the bishops have sent to parishioners. Both are in Word and PDF format.

The statement is also online here: https://www.catholic.org.nz/news/media-releases/mass-suspended-to-help-fight-covid-19/

The Pastoral Letter is online here: https://www.catholic.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Pastoral-Letter-March-21.pdf

Father John O’Connor, the Church’s Director of Liturgy, is happy to answer further questions on this announcement. He is at present in the air but will call inquirers back when he lands. Please send me an email with your phone number to pass to him.

