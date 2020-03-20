Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangarei District Council Is Limiting Some Services To Keep People Safe

Friday, 20 March 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Following consultation with the District Health Board, Whangarei District Council will be allowing its facilities to remain open for limited use and with increased safety precautions.

The Central Library will be open for collection of holds only (online orders) from Monday 23 March, however no general browsing of shelves will be available. Outlying library branches and the mobile library services will be stopping on Wednesday 25 March, until further notice.

Other changes implemented by Council include:

  • Close the i-Site at Tarewa
  • Reduce Library facilities
  • Close Library branches
  • Encourage the use of our online services rather than face-to-face contact
  • Stop guided tours at the Clock Museum

Rob Forlong, Whangarei District Council Chief Executive, explains that Council is implementing these changes upon recommendations from the Northland District Health Board.

“The situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we may need to alter these arrangements or close our facilities at short notice. We are taking our advice from the experts at Northland District Health Board – if they suggest our facilities should close then we will close them straight away. Our first consideration is for the health and well being of the people in our District.”

“I would like to thank Northland District Health Board for the exceptional work they are doing during this time, and I apologise to members of our community – especially our Library users - for any inconvenience.”

