Hunters Should Do The Right Thing, Stay At Home

The Game Animal Council and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) are urging all hunters to do the right thing and stay at home while New Zealand is at COVID-19 Alert Level Four.

“Being at Level Four means that unfortunately hunters should not be heading away to go into the hills,” says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

“The guidance we have is that at Alert Level 4 it is strongly recommended that hunters do not head into the backcountry or undertake activities that expose them and others to higher levels of risk. We are also advised that DOC huts and campsites are closed and not available for use as they do not meet minimum separation requirements.”

“Normal search and rescue operations will also not be running and it is important we reduce all unnecessary strain on our emergency services at this critical time.”

NZDA President Trevor Chappell says that while he is incredibly disappointed, staying home is the right thing to do.

“It is heart-breaking as a hunter to be stuck at home during the roar, but as hunters we also have our part to play to beat COVID-19,” Chappell says. “The better we all comply with the restrictions the sooner we will get this virus under control and we can go hunting again.”

“It is also really important that we help each other out during this difficult time. So much about hunting is doing it with your family and your mates, so make sure you keep in touch with each other and perhaps spend the time planning that next epic trip you will do together.”

The Game Animal Council and NZDA will communicate to the sector any changes to this situation.

Please keep up-to-date with all the most recent guidance around COVID-19 at https://covid19.govt.nz/. Further information from DOC around huts and campsites is available at https://www.doc.govt.nz/news/media-releases/2020-media-releases/doc-facilities-close--take-time-in-nature-but-stay-close-to-home/.

© Scoop Media

