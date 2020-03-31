Police In Christchurch Seeking Information About Assault

Police in Christchurch investigating an assault two weeks ago are seeking help from a female who intervened and helped the victim.

It happened around 8:20am on Monday 16 March, on Carlsen Street in Burwood.

The female victim was uninjured.

Police would like to speak to the female who assisted the victim as we continue to piece together what happened.

If this was you, or you can help with any information, please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200316/2470.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

