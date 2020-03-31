Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help Available For Canterbury Residents

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Civil Defence

Cantabrians in need of assistance in accessing essential household goods and services due to the COVID-19 lockdown can get help via a local helpline.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury Group Controller Neville Reilly said that, in partnership with the Christchurch City Council and all district councils in Canterbury, a local helpline is now operating to help vulnerable people who are unable to access essentials such as food and medication.

“These measures will particularly assist the disabled, at risk groups, and people who cannot access these services themselves.

“This service is intended for those facing hardship and is offered in addition to a range of other support measures provided by other agencies, particularly the Ministry of Social Development.”

“We request that, if you are able to provide for yourself at this time, please help by keeping the line free for those who need urgent assistance.”

Residents who need assistance can call 0800 24 24 11. For Christchurch city, the helpline will operate 24/7. For other districts, the helpline will function during normal council business hours.

Key points:

  • The hotline is primarily for those in need of welfare support and are struggling to attain these goods or services through community connections or other means
  • Key communities include the elderly, those with health or social vulnerabilities, those with a disability, people unable to access adequate transport support
  • Welfare needs could include:
    • Food, water, or clothing
    • Medication or other medical needs
    • Baby or infant needs
    • Pet needs – food, veterinary or shelter
  • The help line service will also be able to navigate and refer callers to the relevant Government agency already working to deliver particular services.

