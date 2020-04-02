Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help Us Reduce Green Waste Going To Landfill

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is asking people to reduce the amount of garden and renovation waste in their bins to help protect staff while we’re on lockdown.

With the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, all waste from the three bins is now being sent to landfill to be disposed of safely. However, green waste causes significant long-term problems in the landfill as it decomposes creating potent greenhouse gasses.

Waste Minimisation Manager, Ruth Clarke said that the council needs the help of Timaru District residents to reduce or, even better, stop their green bin usage during the lockdown period.

“We’ve had clear guidance from government to reduce non-essential services as way of helping stop the spread of COVID-19. Garden and renovation waste is one area where people can do their bit to help by keeping it on their property until after the lockdown period,” said Ruth.

“We’re wanting to reduce the amount of time that bin contractors are out on runs, as well as the amount of contact they have with other people’s bins. Reducing the number of green bins being presented allows us to do that while still providing essential waste services.

“The Timaru District community has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to dealing with waste, so in these unprecedented times we’re asking for everyone to do their bit to reduce pressure on our system during the lockdown and reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill by keeping gardening waste and renovation materials at home.

“Red bins should be used for essential household waste including Tissues, hand towels, wet wipes, and any food waste.

“Garden waste such as lawn clippings can easily be mulched back into your lawn and leaves can be also be used as mulch in garden bed. You can even compost at home or store your garden waste until things get back to normal.

“The long term environmental damage from having a large volume of green waste going in our landfill, as well as the direct cost of the waste filling the landfill prematurely, can be huge.

“So we’re asking for your help. We’ll keep picking up all bins as normal, but if you can avoid using your green bin, please do so. If we don’t see a significant reduction in volumes, we may need to suspend green bin collections altogether.”

- Food waste, paper hand towels and used tissues should now go in the RED bin.

- Clean recyclables can continue to go in the YELLOW bin although the contents will be going to landfill. This ensures that the red bin doesn’t fill up too quickly and also your bin isn’t contaminated when the service goes back to normal.

- Green bin use should be minimised where possible.

- For any bin, if you don’t need to put it out, please don’t. Wait till the bin is full before placing at kerbside.

“We’ve got one of the best waste systems in the country, you can do your bit to ensure you protect the staff that help deliver it every day, as well the long-term sustainability of the by taking this simple action,” said Ruth.

For more information about Timaru District Service during the lockdown period, visit www.timaru.govt.nz/covid19

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 