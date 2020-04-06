Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington’s Coastal Dumping Of Sewage And Waste

Monday, 6 April 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: CORANZ

Dumping Sludge in the form of sewerage and waste water into Cook Strait is not only an environmental crime but reflected the capital city’s lack of priorities and mis-spending says the Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations of NZ (CORANZ).

CORANZ chairman Andi Cockroft of Wellington said according to reports Wellington City councillor Sean Rush suggested dumping one million litres of sludge per day into Cook Strait to save costs. The councillor reportedly blamed Covid-19 as a cause of the predicament and stated Wellington City Council needed to look at cost-saving measures.

But CORANZ chairman Andi Cockroft was not surprised and the Wellington City Council’s failure to front up to the problem.

“As a resident of this spendthrift Council, it comes as no surprise WCC suddenly finds itself facing problems of funding as other revenue sources dry up. Parking now provides zero income, other income from services such as refuse are much reduced,” he said.

Luxury Items

Yet money seemed to appear miraculously for projects such as artwork, roundabouts, cycle lane experiments, leisure centre and other “luxury”projects

Council was recently faced with repairing nearly century old drains beneath the City Centre. Primarily Wellington Water carried much of the blame for the urgent need, yet WW were relative new-comers having been formed as recently as 2014 said Andi Cockroft.

The apparent age of the infrastructure strongly suggested remedial work should have been undertaken perhaps even decades ago he added.

The latest problem with waste water and sewage spilling into coastal waters was no new.

“It’s being happening a long time, and no way forward other than fix on fail seems on the horizon,” said Andi Cockroft. “With an outflow pipe a mere 1.8km out into the Strait, as far as I can determine Wellington Water have a permit to pump 3,000 litres per second of “disinfected” slurry out to sea. It would take a good, fully independent ecologist to establish the true effects of this behaviour.”

Cavalier Approach

There were now obstacles to the failure resulting from city council inertia, among them procuring products from overseas.

Andi Cockroft said the blame for the environmental threat and crisis was simply due to the Wellington City Council.

“However, Sean Rush has the answer – let’s just pollute Cook Strait,” he said. “That irresponsible cavalier approach has to cease.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CORANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about a fortnight, about the same time as community transmission is likely to be continuing to pick up steam. This partial surrender to the mounting economic (and political) pressure to ease the lockdown is likely to come at a cost... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 