Witness Sought To Incident In Hastings

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eastern District Police are looking to identify a woman who was a witness to an incident in Hastings yesterday.

Police were speaking with a group of people who had congregated on Queen Street East, Hastings in the ASB Bank carpark and reminding them that due to the Alert Level restrictions they shouldn’t be gathering.

One person in the group became aggressive and was yelling and threatening Police and a woman who was walking past.

The 38-year-old man was arrested however Police would like to speak to the woman who was yelled at as she walked past.

If you were in the area of the ASB Bank carpark at around 1pm yesterday and witnessed this incident please contact Hastings Police on 06 873 0500 and quote file number 200406/9616.

The arrested man was charged with common assault and assaults police and will be appearing in Hastings District Court today.

