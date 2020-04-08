Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board


The Ministry of Health today reported two new Covid-19 case in Hawke’s Bay, taking the total for the region to 35.

One of the cases today is a female in her 20s, who was the case reported yesterday as being under investigation. Following positive COVID-19 testing she is now considered a confirmed case.

Initial investigations from public health has identified that this person has had contact with a number of staff and students at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), Taradale, before she became aware of her illness.

Over the coming days both close and identified casual contacts of this person will be directly contacted by the public health team, with help from EIT.

However, anyone who was at EIT 23 and 24 March, during working hours, and has been unwell with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell should contact their GP or Healthline so an appointment can be made for them to be assessed at a community-based assessment centre.

As the contact was some time ago, we would expect anyone who was going to develop illness to have already done so – people who have remained well throughout this time can be reassured that if they have not yet developed any illness they are unlikely to do so.

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said many people may only experience mild illness.

“No matter how mild the illness it is important to be tested so we can be assured we have tracked down the disease and are able to break the train of transmission. Its important people get tested and I strongly urge anyone with symptoms to do so. It will only take one person to not realise they have COVID-19 disease and we will be back to square one.”

The other new case confirmed today is a female in her 20s, who is a contact of a confirmed case. The person has been safely in isolation and household contacts were being followed up by the public health team.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms of cold or flu-like illness and one of the following: a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell, are encouraged to call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 where they can be referred to a community-based assessment centre for testing,” he said

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: : https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-situation/covid-19-current-cases

