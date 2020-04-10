Scouts New Zealand Runs First Virtual Moot For Rovers

120 young people to participate in two-day online Moot over Easter

Wellington: 9 April 2020. Scouts New Zealand today announced that over the Easter holiday the 79th National Rover Moot will be run entirely online. This is the first virtual Moot in the 85-year history of Rover Moots. Moots first started in New Zealand in 1935.

Scouts New Zealand Project Coordinator Liam Dick said, “It’s a two-day programme of activities that features over 10 virtual "tours" including a museum tour, a nature art tour, a world tour, “Ready, Steady, Bake!” and the “Great Indoors”. Other highlights including MOTI Skills for Life Workshops and a virtual awards ceremony and after party.”

On Saturday night the New Zealand Moot will be joining up with the Australian virtual Moot which is running at the same time. Liam Dick said, “Potentially we could have more than 300 Rovers online at the same time!”

The virtual Moot is based around an online guidebook that leads the Rovers through the programme of activities. At each stage of the event the front page gives them information about what is happening, where they should be, and what they're doing.

The second page is the virtual campsite. This is a picture of a campsite where participants can click on different parts to go to where they need to be. For example, clicking the "Main Stage" will send them to a YouTube livestream for awards and the opening and closing ceremonies. There are "buses" which will take them to different meetings for the different activities. There are “tents” which do the same except for social purposes and there is a "Campfire Circle" that leads to an audio chat environment.

