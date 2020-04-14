Auckland Council Announces 73 Priority Infrastructure Projects

Auckland Council has submitted a list of 73 priority projects to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, the taskforce set up by the Government to seek out ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects that can start quickly to stimulate the economy and reduce the economic impact of COVID-19.

The list is made up of two parts: 30 key projects ranked in order of priority and a further 43 projects that are not ranked but that also meet the Government criteria.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “The 30 key projects are ready to go and fully meet the Government’s criteria. They will help stimulate the economy and employment and produce long-term benefits for both the city and country. They reflect the economic, social and environmental objectives that both Auckland Council and the Government have committed to.”

Many of the projects included in the submission were already underway or planned to start within the next 6-12 months but have been put on hold due to the nationwide shutdown, including the City Rail Link, the Eastern Busway and the Puhinui Interchange.

Other projects submitted to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group include:

Downtown Infrastructure Development Programme

North western Busway Improvements

Rosedale Bus Station

Te Whau Pathway

Puhinui Stream Restoration Programme

Marae Upgrade Programme

Works to enable Kāinga Ora housing projects in Northcote, Tamaki and Mt Roskill

Phil Goff says, “Prior to COVID-19, Auckland Council was on track to deliver a capital works programme exceeding $2B for the financial year.

“As the region with a third of the nation’s population and almost 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product, Auckland Council’s current and planned infrastructure programme will be absolutely critical to the success of this stimulus initiative. I am confident that we are ready and able to play our part in partnership with the Government and the construction industry.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Chris Darby, says, “Not only are these projects ‘shovel-ready’, they are also ‘future-ready’. This once in a generation investment will create jobs for Aucklanders who will build an enduring legacy for the city.”

Chair of the Finance and Performance Committee, Councillor Desley Simpson, says, “The list of projects meets the strategic vision and priorities set out in the Auckland Plan while providing ample opportunity for Auckland to play a key role in New Zealand’s broader economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

