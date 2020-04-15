SWDC Applies For $60 Million From Government For Post-covid Projects

South Waikato District Council has applied to Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for $60 million across a range of large infrastructure projects to be actioned post-COVID lockdown.

In response to moving beyond the COVID-19 lockdown period, Central Government is providing funding to deliver significant financial stimulus across the economy and develop employment opportunities for a workforce that has lost jobs as a result of COVID-19.

SWDC is working to make sure our district and community don’t miss out.

“Council staff have worked tirelessly over the past two weeks to develop applications and proposals amounting to $60 million,” said Ben Smit, Council’s Chief Executive. “We want to be sure that the smaller councils in the regions – especially our own - aren’t overlooked in favour of the major metropolitans.”

“The South Waikato has shown steady and strong economic growth since 2015. The impact of COVID-19 must be minimised to ensure that our district recovers more quickly than we did from the global financial crisis of 2008,” said Mayor Jenny Shattock. “We’ve worked hard over the past four years to move our economy into an upward swing. This work continues in earnest now.

Mayor Shattock believes that financial assistance from Central Government is critical to the South Waikato’s continued success as we work together to pull through the current pandemic crisis.

The projects that Council has applied for funding assistance with include:

Infrastructure development to support residential and business development in Putāruru, specifically the three waters infrastructure to deliver growth identified in the Putāruru Concept Plan. Tīrau Domain accessibility enablement project to ensure safe and universal access to the domain facilities for the Tīrau and wider community. Swimming pool network upgrades and safety improvements to enhance user experience at the district’s pool facilities without increasing user charges. Wastewater treatment plant upgrades and wetland development throughout district to deliver significant improvements to water quality in the upper Waikato and Waihou River catchment, while maintaining cultural values. Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park (MRIBP) to develop and deliver an industrial zoned park adjoining the Tokoroa Road Rail Terminal.

Mr Smit said that while Council will be co-funding these projects through existing budgets in the Long Term Plan, funding from the CIP to accelerate project delivery, will mean we won’t end up with unaffordable increases in rates and debt.

“This Government funding is critical to provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the district to realise environmental, social and economic benefits, as your Council seeks to support the South Waikato communities though the recovery phase of Covid-19,” concluded Mayor Shattock.

© Scoop Media

