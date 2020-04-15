Otago Mayoral Forum Members Donate 10% Of Pay To Local Causes

On behalf of the Otago Mayoral Forum:

Otago Mayoral Forum members Jim Boult, Bryan and Tim Cadogan, Aaron Hawkins, Marian Hobbs and Gary Kircher will be donating 10% of their pay to local charities of their choosing for the next six months in response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their communities.

The Mayors/Chair will be aiming to support organisations that will be meeting community needs on the frontline.

Mayor Boult will be supporting the Salvation Army Wakatipu.

