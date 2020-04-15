Otago Mayoral Forum Members Donate 10% Of Pay To Local Causes
Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
On behalf of the Otago Mayoral Forum:
Otago
Mayoral Forum members Jim Boult, Bryan and Tim Cadogan,
Aaron Hawkins, Marian Hobbs and Gary Kircher will be
donating 10% of their pay to local charities of their
choosing for the next six months in response to the effect
of the COVID-19 pandemic on their communities.
The
Mayors/Chair will be aiming to support organisations that
will be meeting community needs on the
frontline.
Mayor Boult will be supporting the
Salvation Army
Wakatipu.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more