Parenting Place Hosting Nationwide Whānau Fun Night

This weekend, Parenting Place are hosting a nationwide Whānau Fun Night; an opportunity for up to 2000 New Zealand families to come together during lockdown and have some fun while raising money to support vulnerable families.

We invite you to join us and thousands of New Zealand families for a fantastic night in (with your bubble), at 6pm on Saturday 18th April, with an online quiz/live stream entertainment and loads of laughs! The Whānau Fun Night will be hosted by well-known and loved entertainer, Pio Terei with quiz questions to suit all ages so everyone in the whānau can take part; and there are prizes for the winning family thanks to Hasbro! Anyone in New Zealand can take part, with a suggested donation of $10 to attend this fun, feel-good evening.

The fundraiser will raise much needed funds to help vulnerable families who need extra support, offered through Parenting Place in local communities around Aotearoa.

Details:

Whānau Fun Night – Online quiz and entertainment

When: 6pm, Saturday 18 April

How does it work? Families sign-up through Eventbrite here. and will be sent an event link and access code on the night

Who is invited: Everyone is welcome to take part!

Cost: Ticket cost is a suggested donation of $10. Families can also choose to make an additional tax-deductible donation to Parenting Place by visiting parentingplace.nz/support-us

About Parenting Place:

Parenting Place is the charity with a heart for New Zealand families

Parenting Place believes that healthy, loving families can transform society. Everything we do is designed to support New Zealand families to thrive. From the first 2000 days of every baby’s life through to New Zealand’s most vulnerable families we’re here to support and encourage all parents on their journey to deeper relationships.

