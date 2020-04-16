Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caring Calls Continuing To District’s Pakeke

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 9:11 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Operation Manaaki continues to be a big hit with Tairāwhiti over-65s.

Thanks to the efforts of around 60 redeployed Gisborne District Council employees, councillors and members of the iSITE team, more than 5000 of the 7000 people on the list have been called.

The ethos of Operation Manaaki is simple, and aims to ensure the elderly of Tairāwhiti are both cared for and connected during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, but it is proving to be a rewarding exercise for the callers as well as the recipients.

“People are welcoming the contact,” says council cultural activities manager Pene Walsh, “Most of our pakeke are managing very well and many have whanau support. This is a very resilient sector of our community.”

And she has even received thank you emails from whanau from outside of the district.

“On behalf of my family I would like to thank you for ringing my elderly mother to check on her wellbeing,” said one. ”Although she didn't need assistance, I am very impressed that it was offered as none of her family live in Gisborne.”

The initiative hasn’t gone unnoticed by health professionals in the region either, with support and praise coming in for the work.

The majority of calls are under 10 minutes but some can be a lot longer, and some are asking to be called back in a week or two.

Many are missing the routine of their pre-lockdown lives with quite a few wondering whether their lawns can be done by others during this time. However, lawn mowing doesn’t come under the essential services list and will have to wait until the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown period is lifted.

Council’s chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says some people may be called by numerous organisations but he would rather that than have someone slip through the cracks. “We want to make sure they have all the essentials they need to get through the lockdown period,” she says.

Identified issues are coordinated and addressed through the ECC with the appropriate assistance given

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 