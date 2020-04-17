Can You Help Christchurch Police?
Friday, 17 April 2020, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have located an unattended child in Sockburn,
Christchurch.
The boy, thought to be around aged five,
was found on Yaldhurst Road about 7am.
He has short
black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story
pyjamas.
Anyone with information that may help Police
locate his family is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting
job number
P041796204.
