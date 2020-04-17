Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bridge On Tauwhareparae Road Closed To Heavy Vehicles

Friday, 17 April 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Mangaheia Bridge no.1 at the 16km mark on Tauwhareparae Road is closed to heavy vehicles for up to six weeks for essential structural repairs.

The bridge remains open to utes and light vehicles while the repairs take place.

A detailed inspection was carried out before the lockdown, when structural faults were identified.

A number of measures were taken to speed up the procurement process to complete the repairs, including an exemption by Civil Defence to undertake work during lockdown.

The sourcing and delivery of materials for the repair has delayed the project, however, as suppliers have been closed or have reduced operations.

Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield says that Council understands the disruption the closure will cause for local forestry, should the industry return to activity next week.

“Tauwhareparae Road is a key route for the forestry industry in Tairāwhiti and we haven’t taken the decision to close the bridge lightly, especially considering the current circumstances.

“We’ve mobilised Downer maintenance crews to Mata and Fernside Roads to ensure the alternative route is available.

“The safety of all road users is our number one priority and we apologise for the disruption the closure will cause,” said Mr Hadfield.

