Northland Situation Update – New Confirmed Case In Northland

Friday, 17 April 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland’s total confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 27, the latest case currently in a stable condition at Whangarei Hospital.

A man in his 70s was admitted after presenting quite unwell with flu like symptoms. He had been unwell for several days before seeking care. This is a good reminder to seek care early if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Catherine Jackson said the Public Health teams are following up all possible contacts, the current level 4 restrictions working in their favour

“After initial discussions it appears his bubble is quite small which is positive. He has less than 5 close contacts who are all now in quarantine and in regular contact with public health.’

Dr Jackson said the DHB will not release additional information about the latest case. He has observed the level 4 restrictions, will remain in isolation until he is no longer infectious, and his close contacts are not moving about in their community.

Dr Jackson adds, “We are still at response level 4. Keeping yourself and your whānau safe by staying at home, only go out when accessing essential services. Only go when you really need to, wash your hands when you get home and keep physical distancing. If possible have just one person from your bubble run errands.”

Community Based Testing Centres throughout Northland, these have been in place for over three weeks, and we were the first DHB in NZ to establish these.

“To date, there have been 2,608 COVID-19 tests taken across Northland including 1,941 at the Community Based Testing Centres.

Volumes of COVID-19 tests reveal equitable access for Māori in Northland. Maori are being tested for COVID-19 at a higher rate than on-Maori across Northland. Of all of those tested to date, 46% people who self-identify as Māori.

“The testing centres will test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, you don’t need an appointment and they are open every day. Please do not wait until you become very unwell.”

Anyone with symptoms of respiratory infection will be tested. This includes flu like symptoms; cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, loss of sense of smell with or without fever will be tested for COVID-19.

For more information go to the government website www.covid19.govt.nz

  • There are now 27 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Northland (25 confirmed and 2 probable cases)
  • We have one case of COVID-19 currently admitted and isolated in Whangarei Hospital. 18 people are self-isolating in the community and 9 have now recovered
  • Ethnic breakdown of our confirmed cases include 8 Māori, 17 European, 2 Other
  • 2,608 tests have been carried out in Northland to date across Primary care, Northland DHB hospitals and Community Based Testing Centres (CBTCs)
  • 1,941 tests have been carried out at CBTCs.

Click here for a schedule of Community Testing Centres

