COVID-19 Testing Across Northland Increases

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB is increasing the COVID-19 testing across the rohe in partnership with Māori Health Providers. The nine providers will provide mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visit.

“The Providers have well established relationships with their communities and whānau, experienced staff and established mobile health services,” noted Dr Catherine Jackson, Medical Officer of Health.

“The initial plan is for the mobile services to go to the smaller communities they currently visit offering a mobile clinic to ensure that whānau Māori have strengthened access to COVID-19 testing and Influenza Vaccination.”

Whānau Māori are a priority in the DHB’s pandemic response.

“Although testing rates for Māori are higher than for non-Māori across all parts of Te Tai Tokerau, there are still some areas where access is harder due to the remote location,” Dr Jackson said.

“Additional concerns have been raised by Māori providers, particularly for kaumātua and kuia who are reluctant to come out of their bubbles and communities because they are worried about putting themselves at risk.”

Mobile clinics will improve access to those who are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and for those who would like to be tested.

The existing seven Community Based Testing Centres in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Rawene, Dargaville and Whangarei remain open seven days a week.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-coronavirus-community-testing-centres/

As at 9am 21 April:

  • 3,073 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Northland to date across Primary care, Northland DHB hospitals, Community Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) and Aged Residential Care
  • 2,302 tests have been carried out at CBTCs
  • 46 percent of the tests have been for Māori.
  • 27 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Northland (25 confirmed and 2 probable cases)
  • We have one case of COVID-19 currently in a stable condition at Whangarei Hospital. 12 people are self-isolating in the community and 14 have now recovered
  • Ethnic breakdown of our confirmed cases include 8 Māori, 17 European, 2 Other
  • Five of the eight confirmed cases of Māori ethnicity have now recovered.
  • No new COVID-19 cases (confirmed or probable) notified in the past 24 hours

Influenza Vaccination Programme

Northland DHB has sent all eligible whānau in Northland a voucher that encourages them to have their free Influenza Vaccination - directing people to their Local Hauora Health Clinic, GP, Pharmacy or DHB Drive-through Clinic.

We are currently focuses on the eligible population as a priority which includes:

Pharmacies and general practices are receiving Influenza Vaccination supplies on a regular basis. The DHB is ensuring that supply meets demand so that vaccination can occur in a timely way.

The DHB also provides an Influenza Vaccination drive-through clinic in Kerikeri (Turner Centre) and Whangarei (Child Health Hub), Monday to Friday, 10am until 2pm.

