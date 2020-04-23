Women’s Centre Goes On-line

In an exciting new development, the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, with help from an MSD Community Awareness and Preparedness Grant, is starting online classes for its term 2 timetable. The online programme includes a mixture of activities, courses, and therapies, which are either free or for koha.

The courses reflect what is offered during usual term time and what was felt could offer the most holistic support for women with physical, mental, spiritual and social needs at the forefront of the programme. There is also a strong emphasis on fun. The activities include a great variety: meat free cooking, yoga, book club, mindfulness, and coping strategies as well as a caregiver café and Zen card readings to name a few.

Activities are for the most part ‘live’ via video meetings and are group sessions with other women.

Centre Manager Amanda Meynell says “We knew we needed to provide activities and support for the women of Heretaunga. We play an important role in the community. We have already received some great feedback too – Women who live further away from the centre have said for the first time they have been able to join in and participate, who knows maybe this will continue even after lockdown for our rural women, or women facing challenges getting out”.

The Women’s Centre remains closed for face to face contact due to current lockdown conditions. They had been providing (and will continue to provide) support by phone or video chat and counselling services for women.

For more information or if you would like to participate in any online classes or activities https://heretaungawomenscentre.nz/events/our-activities/

