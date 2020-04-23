Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caution Advised With Level 3 Changes

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Waste Management has confirmed its Innes Street transfer station will open on Tuesday (April 28) when the country drops to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

For the first two weeks, the transfer station will be open weekdays from 7.30am-4.30pm and 9.30am-3.30pm across the weekend, with the operation reviewed after that.

The bag cage for missed rubbish will be set up at the front of the station.

The recycling chutes will not be open because they still require manual sorting, but there will be capacity for glass recycling.

Council’s director of liveable communities Andrew White says there’s opportunity for people to save other cleaned recyclables when COVID alert levels are further reduced.

“We understand Waste Management will be strictly controlling the site with a solid traffic management plan to control the vehicle flow outside, with all number plates recorded should contact tracing be necessary,” says Mr White.

“Waste Management have requested that, where possible, people hold back a bit during that first week so there isn’t a mad rush of vehicles there.”

The community is asked to be patient and follow the instructions at the station.

Only one person will be able to exit each vehicle and all visitors must practice social distancing guidelines.

There will be no cash payments, only EFTPOS. The city’s rubbish and recycling service will continue as usual and people are encouraged to compost as much as they can.

Council’s public-facing services, including customer services at Awarua Fitzherbert Street, Bright Street and Te Puia, will remain closed to protect both staff and the community.

City Watch and parking warden operations will remain on hold, while environmental health and animal control officers will have limited public contact.

Playgrounds will stay shut but the mountain bike trails in Fox Street will open on Tuesday.

The Olympic Pool Complex, HB Williams Memorial Library, War Memorial Theatre and Lawson Field Theatre are also still closed through Level 3. Tairāwhiti Museum will remain closed but staff continue to carry out essential activities on site to ensure the continued safety of taonga.

Council bills can still be paid online and anyone having trouble paying or accessing that option should contact customer service by email or phone. There will be no penalties for late payments and Council continues to look at ways to alleviate financial pressure on the wider community.

While the move to Alert Level 3 allows more sporting activity, like surfing and hiking, Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson reminds people to be safe in their outdoor ventures.

“Now is not the time to take up a more adventurous sport or try and pull tricks and moves that will not only endanger you, but potentially others too,” he said.

The ECC was stood up at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 and remains in place.

People are encouraged to access all Council services through the website www.gdc.govt.nz or 0800 653 800.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fire And Emergency: Auckland Convention Centre Fire Found Accidental

Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators have found the cause of the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire in Auckland’s city centre on 22 October last year was accidental.
The Convention Centre was under construction at the time of the fire. At its peak nearly 30 appliances and around 150 firefighters battled the major blaze which took ten days to fully extinguish... More>>

 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 