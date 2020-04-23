Second COVID-related Death In Southern District

Statement from Southern DHB Chief Executive Chris Fleming

“Southern DHB is sad to confirm that a patient has passed away in Dunedin Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit last night from COVID-19.

“Our patient was in her 60s and had underlying health conditions. She had been in the ICU since 7 April and was in a critical but stable condition in recent days, however unfortunately her condition deteriorated yesterday.

“While our patient was unable to have visitors over the past weeks, arrangements were made for her family to be with her last night as she passed away.

“We extend our sincere sympathy to our patient’s family at this very sad time, and ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would like to acknowledge the enormous efforts of all our staff in Southland Hospital and the Dunedin Hospital ICU who provided care for our patient over the past weeks and thank them for their ongoing commitment in these challenging times.

“This is the second death from COVID-19 in our district, and the first in our hospital facilities, and further tragic reminder of the very real cost of this virus. It underscores the importance of all the steps we have taken to prevent the further spread of the virus, and I would like to take a moment to acknowledge everyone’s contribution to this collective effort. It is greatly appreciated.”

No new cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health has announced no new COVID-19 cases in the Southern district today, for the fifth consecutive day. The region’s total remains 216, with 26 active cases, 188 now recovered and two deceased.

Please note confirmed and probable cases are combined, to match Ministry case reporting. For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website:

https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhbCOVID19/cases-updates

