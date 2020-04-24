Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emerging Covid19 Underclass Requires Urgent And Radical Government Action

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: The Salvation Army New Zealand

People losing their income, housing and jobs, as a result of COVID-19 will be the new face of social need in New Zealand, says the latest Salvation Army monitoring report.

Vulnerable groups already emerging at Salvation Army social services throughout New Zealand include people who have lost their jobs and households unable to meet rent and mortgage costs. Of further concern are immigrants formerly vital to New Zealand productivity, but now jobless and without any entitlement to Government support. The situation is needing attention, National Social Policy Director Ian Hutson says.

The Salvation Army responded to considerable increases in demand for food over the last two weeks. In the last week, the organisation delivered 5895 food parcels, a 346 per cent rise from the week before the COVID-19 lockdown.

New Zealand cannot rely as it has in the past on government and charitable supported, community-based food banks to meet this new food demand. The opportunity of this crisis is to break out of the cycle of food poverty and create a society where no-one goes hungry, based on social, economic and welfare responses that are sustainable, structural and mana enhancing.

Also of concern is the situation of workers from overseas who are here on temporary work visas and who actively contributed to New Zealand’s hospitality and agricultural workforce and productivity. These workers have lost their employment and are not eligible for welfare assistance. The Salvation Army encourages the Government to enable people to return to their countries of origin or to provide income support during the forced closure of their workplaces.

COVID-19 has deepened the housing crisis. People unable to pay their rent or mortgage could soon add to an already out of control need for social housing. At present, 15,495 are on the waiting list for social housing with more than 5000 households isolated in transitional or emergency housing.

COVID-19 provides a unique opportunity for the Government to resolve New Zealand's housing crisis. With an economy requiring massive stimulation and the need for the widespread creation of many new jobs, opportunities to fix the housing crisis abound.

The Salvation Army believes conditions are right for a multi-billion investment in housing to address the housing crisis in New Zealand. Such an investment should include social housing through a significant social house building programme; the boosting of homeownership with a national progressive homeownership programme giving all households with an income over $60,000 the chance to own a home of their own. It should also include the creation of a new public supply of houses for rent.

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 