Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Award Win For Whangarei’s Central City Revitalisation Plan

Friday, 24 April 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

“With Covid-19 hitting our local businesses hard, investing in programmes that ensure our central city is a fantastic place to shop, work, eat and play is a major focus of Council recovery plans,” says Whangarei District Council Mayor Sheryl Mai.

Mayor Mai was celebrating the news that Council’s City Core Precinct Plan, has been awarded a top prize by the New Zealand Planning Institute.

The City Core Precinct Plan won the Best Practice Award for a District/Regional Plan at this week’s annual awards.

“The plan sets out Council’s strategic vision for the central city and receiving this award shows we are on the right track with what we have planned. This is the kind of thinking and work that will help to move us back into a positive situation as we re-start after Covid-19,” says Mayor Mai.

She says the award is a huge win for the small in-house team who worked on the plan, in consultation with elected members and local businesses. “These awards celebrate the best of the best in planning and the award we have won recognises outstanding creativity, innovation and service.”

Project lead Senior Strategic Planner Sonya Seutter says the plan sets out a clear strategic vision for a vibrant and thriving City Centre for residents, businesses, employees and visitors.

“The City Core Precinct Plan sets out a clear and achievable vision for the future of the city centre, addressing issues the community have raised and making the most of opportunities to come,” she says. “It is being used to inform the District Plan, infrastructure investment and public space improvements, and it also gives the business community assurance in Council’s commitment to investment in the city.”

Ms Seutter says the plan proposes three programmes of work. “The first is around making streets work better for drivers and pedestrians. The second is about making the city core and waterfront very visitor friendly, and the third outlines how to create connections across and through the core. This will make it easy and more enjoyable for people to move from place to place.”

Ms Seutter says through Long Term Plan budget allocation, transport projects and streetscape upgrades illustrated in the plan are already being delivered. Current projects include improving the connections from the waterfront to the central city with a focus on pedestrians, upgrading the Rose St bus hub and building a new Town Basin visitor bus hub.

To find out more watch a video about the City Core Precinct Plan on Council’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYXe1hXszDY or visit their website at www.wdc.govt.nz/CityCore

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 