Firearms And Methamphetamine Recovered During Tasman Search Warrant

Police have charged two people and recovered a number of firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine following the execution of a search warrant on a rural property south of Nelson on Wednesday.

“Police located four firearms, as well as parts for four other firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine and utensils,” says Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge, who led the operation.

“A 55-year-old woman has been charged with numerous firearms and drugs charges and is due to appear in Nelson District Court on 28 April.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possession for supply, appeared in Nelson District Court yesterday and has now been remanded in custody until next week.”

A third person was arrested and released without charge.

“Methamphetamine causes tremendous harm in our communities,” says Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell.

“While the rest of the country has been making tremendous sacrifices, attempts to carry on with the illicit drug trade continue putting others at risk.

“Police are committed in our campaign against illicit drugs and organised crime, even in the current Alert Level 4 environment.

“I hope this further assures our communities that we will not tolerate it - we will continue to target these people and hold them to account at every opportunity.”

